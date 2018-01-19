Quantcast

Victim identified in Colorado Springs stabbing

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed Wednesday morning.

22-year-old Jerwarren Jackson was found stabbed on the ground outside of an apartment in the 1600 block of Hampton South. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The El Paso County coroner has not yet released an official cause of death, but deputies first described the crime as a stabbing. The call for service came in around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said they found and arrested 22-year-old Tatyana King in connection to the crime.

She was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first degree murder. Deputies said King could face more charges.  

