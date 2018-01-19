Air Force Academy to honor medal of honor recipient 50 years after his death

The U.S. Air Force Academy will honor Capt. Lance P. Sijan in a ceremony Monday. Sijan is the only graduate of the Air Force Academy to receive the Medal of Honor.

Sijan flew more than 50 combat missions during the Vietnam War as part of the 480th Tactical Fighting Squadron of the 366th Fighter Wing. His plane exploded when there was a weapons malfunction on board.

He suffered a fractured skull, fractured left leg and severe injuries to his right hand when he landed after he ejected. He evaded captured until Dec. 25, 1967, when he was moved to a holding compound in North Vietnam.

The Academy said Sijan refused to offer the North Vietnamese any information despite beatings and torture. He was transferred to the infamous Hòa Lò Prison, the “Hanoi Hilton,” where he died of pneumonia on January 22, 1968.

