Air Force Academy to honor medal of honor recipient 50 years after his death

The U.S. Air Force Academy will honor Capt. Lance P. Sijan in a ceremony Monday. Sijan is the only graduate of the Air Force Academy to receive the Medal of Honor.
Sijan flew more than 50 combat missions during the Vietnam War as part of the 480th Tactical Fighting Squadron of the 366th Fighter Wing. His plane exploded when there was a weapons malfunction on board.
He suffered a fractured skull, fractured left leg and severe injuries to his right hand when he landed after he ejected. He evaded captured until Dec. 25, 1967, when he was moved to a holding compound in North Vietnam.
The Academy said Sijan refused to offer the North Vietnamese any information despite beatings and torture. He was transferred to the infamous Hòa Lò Prison, the “Hanoi Hilton,” where he died of pneumonia on January 22, 1968.
The Air Force Academy's Facebook page has been chronicling Sijan's last days, and has more information about his service if you would like to read more.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.
In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.