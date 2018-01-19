Quantcast

Colorado Springs settles police discrimination lawsuit

The city of Colorado Springs has reached reached a settlement with 12 Colorado Springs police officers in a discrimination lawsuit.

Included on the suit, Human Performance Systems, Inc. The officers claimed that the physical abilities test adopted by the department discriminated against women over 40. The plaintiffs also brought negligence claims against Human Performance Systems, which is the company that the police department hired to develop the test.

The entire settlement amount is $2,471,350 and will be paid by Starr Indemnity, the city's excess liability carrier as well as Lloyd's of London, HPS's insurance carrier. After legal fees, the 12 plaintiffs will have $1,589,295.58 to split between them.

Despite the settlement, the city maintains that the test was not discriminatory and that it didn't engage in any wrongdoing. The city said the initial development and idea for a minimum physical ability standard started in November of 2009.

The test was developed over the course of several years, according to the city in a news release that was sent Friday. The standards were implemented in 2014, two years after all police officers were notified of the standards.

The city said half of the plaintiffs participated in a practice test in the year ahead of the mandatory test. Consequences within the department for failing the mandatory test included light duty status and a six-month performance improvement plan with at least six other chances to take the test. Those who didn't pass the test after six months could be terminated, though none were ever fired for failure to pass.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and a judge ruled in 2017 that the test had a disparate impact on women.

In the release, the city said that the cost of fighting and appealing several lawsuits was too much and they decided a settlement was the best option. In the time since the lawsuit was filed, the tests has not been administered to any officers. 

Read our prior coverage here:

Federal Judge rules CSPD discriminated against female officers

  • Developer built homes in danger of flooding; Town leaders "unsure" what happened

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-01-19 06:13:19 GMT

  • What to expect from a government shutdown

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-19 22:51:51 GMT

  • Sheriff releases report on mass shooting in Las Vegas

    Friday, January 19 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-01-19 20:31:55 GMT
    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

