Series of meetings planned for I-25 project

Interstate 25 narrows to 4 lanes between Monument and Castle Rock for a 17 mile "gap" that is often congested and a frequent site for serious crashes.
EL PASO COUNTY -

CDOT is planning to hold s series of meetings starting at the end of the month and stretching into February in El Paso County to discuss the widening project along I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument.

"CDOT is coming to a neighborhood near you to inform and listen," said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis. "The I-25 South Gap is in dire need of improvements and CDOT is on an accelerated schedule to fix the Gap.  Providing a variety of public outreach opportunities is essential for the convenience of motorists and residents who want to learn more and ask questions."  

Here is a list of the meeting times and places:

Penrose House - Proby Room

  • 1661 Mesa Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80906
  • January 30
  • 12:30 - 2 PM

Meadows Park Community Center

  • 1943 S El Paso Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80905
  • January 31
  • 5:30 - 7:00 PM

Rockrimmon Library

  • 832 Village Center Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
  • February 5
  • 4:45 - 6:15 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Library

  • 1785 S 8th St Colorado Springs, CO 80905
  • February 6
  • 5:30 – 7:00 PM 

Monument Library

  • 1706 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, CO 81032
  • February 8
  • 6:45 – 8:15 PM

Natural Grocers North Academy

  • 7298 North Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920
  • February 12
  • 5:30 -7:00 PM

Natural Grocers Monument

  • 1216 W. Baptist Rd. Monument, CO 80132
  • February 13
  • 5:30 - 7:00 PM

Natural Grocers South Nevada

  • 1604 South Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80906
  • February 15
  • 5:30 - 7:00 PM

If you can't make it to one of these meetings, they will also hold two telephone town halls, one in El Paso County and one in Douglas County. Information on how to take part in those has not yet been released.

Information given at the sessions will be the same. if you would like to give feedback on the project there are several different ways to reach out to CDOT. 

Project Website
Website Survey
Project Email
Project Hotline: (719) 297-5143

