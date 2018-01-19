Deputies searching for theft suspects

Enrique and Efrain Archuleta are wanted for theft in El Paso County.

El Paso County sheriff's deputies are asking for help tracking down two theft suspects.

Brothers 23-year-old Enrique E. Archuleta and 20-year-old Efrain E. Archuleta are suspected in at least three dozen identity theft cases and also face charges of felony theft.

Enrique is described as Hispanic, 5'8" tall and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Enrique is convicted felon and deputies said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Efrain is also Hispanic, 5'8" tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be in a tan colored truck with Colorado plates, GUO-831. It has damage on the left front fender.

Anyone who knows where the brothers might be are asked to call Detective Karl Mai and (719) 520-7194 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.