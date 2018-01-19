Quantcast

Bank robbery suspect arrested

Hakeem Jamahl Woodard is accused of robbing a Colorado Springs bank on December 30th. Hakeem Jamahl Woodard is accused of robbing a Colorado Springs bank on December 30th.
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man suspected of robbing a Colorado Springs bank in December is now in jail.

Colorado Springs Police arrested 23-year-old Hakeem Jamahl Woodard on Thursday.

The robbery took place on December 30 at the TCF Bank in the 3100 block of East Platte Ave. After weeks of investigating, officers were able to identify

Woodard as the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.  

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

