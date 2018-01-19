Bank robbery suspect arrested

Hakeem Jamahl Woodard is accused of robbing a Colorado Springs bank on December 30th.

A man suspected of robbing a Colorado Springs bank in December is now in jail.

Colorado Springs Police arrested 23-year-old Hakeem Jamahl Woodard on Thursday.

The robbery took place on December 30 at the TCF Bank in the 3100 block of East Platte Ave. After weeks of investigating, officers were able to identify

Woodard as the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.