Quantcast

What to expect from a government shutdown - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

What to expect from a government shutdown

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

Tyler Houlton the acting Press Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security said that roughly 90 percent of all DHS employees will unaffected by a shutdown as they are considered essential staff.

"We urge Congress to fully fund DHS in order to pay the federal employees on the front lines defending our nation," Houlton said in a statement to News 5.

DHS is the government's second largest employer with roughly 229,000 employees spread across various agencies.

RELATED: 

Government shutdown would hurt Springs economy

Senate reconvenes to debate government funding bill

The postal service is independently funded through the sale of its products and services, not by tax dollars. David Rupert, a spokesman for the Postal Service in Colorado, said in a statement that mail service will not be affected by a shutdown.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual," Rupert said.

Rocky Mountain National Park and other parks and monuments should remain open, but with some restrictions.  Heather Swift, spokesman for the Department of Interior explained that areas that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds, full-service restroom and concessions areas will not be operating.

"The American public and especially our veterans who come to our nation's capital should find war memorials and open-air parks open to the public," Swift said.

She added that some park areas, such as culturally sensitive areas or back-country areas which present a risk to visitors, may also have restricted access.

We've reached out the US Department of Agriculture and Forest Service to get a better idea of any potential impacts at the Pike and San Isabel National Forests here in Southern Colorado.

As for federal benefits, Medicaid is paid to the states in quarterly blocks of funding. Marc Williams of the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing expects to have cash on hand to continue paying claims without interruption.

Food stamps will not be affected either, at least not immediately. Nourie Boraie of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in our state, said there is enough funding to keep the program operating without interruption. However, a prolonged government closure could impact benefits in the future.

Boraie added that new applications for disability benefits could be impacted. The state's Disability Determination Services will only be able to pay their staff for the next two weeks before furloughs would set it. The skeleton staff that remains would slow down the processing of those benefits.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Developer built homes in danger of flooding; Town leaders "unsure" what happened

    Developer built homes in danger of flooding; Town leaders "unsure" what happened

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-01-19 06:13:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

  • What to expect from a government shutdown

    What to expect from a government shutdown

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-19 22:51:51 GMT

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

  • Sheriff releases report on mass shooting in Las Vegas

    Sheriff releases report on mass shooting in Las Vegas

    Friday, January 19 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-01-19 20:31:55 GMT
    The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?