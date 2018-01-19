What to expect from a government shutdown

In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

Tyler Houlton the acting Press Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security said that roughly 90 percent of all DHS employees will unaffected by a shutdown as they are considered essential staff.

"We urge Congress to fully fund DHS in order to pay the federal employees on the front lines defending our nation," Houlton said in a statement to News 5.

DHS is the government's second largest employer with roughly 229,000 employees spread across various agencies.

The postal service is independently funded through the sale of its products and services, not by tax dollars. David Rupert, a spokesman for the Postal Service in Colorado, said in a statement that mail service will not be affected by a shutdown.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual," Rupert said.

Rocky Mountain National Park and other parks and monuments should remain open, but with some restrictions. Heather Swift, spokesman for the Department of Interior explained that areas that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds, full-service restroom and concessions areas will not be operating.

"The American public and especially our veterans who come to our nation's capital should find war memorials and open-air parks open to the public," Swift said.

She added that some park areas, such as culturally sensitive areas or back-country areas which present a risk to visitors, may also have restricted access.

We've reached out the US Department of Agriculture and Forest Service to get a better idea of any potential impacts at the Pike and San Isabel National Forests here in Southern Colorado.

As for federal benefits, Medicaid is paid to the states in quarterly blocks of funding. Marc Williams of the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing expects to have cash on hand to continue paying claims without interruption.

Food stamps will not be affected either, at least not immediately. Nourie Boraie of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in our state, said there is enough funding to keep the program operating without interruption. However, a prolonged government closure could impact benefits in the future.

Boraie added that new applications for disability benefits could be impacted. The state's Disability Determination Services will only be able to pay their staff for the next two weeks before furloughs would set it. The skeleton staff that remains would slow down the processing of those benefits.