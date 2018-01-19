Friday Evening Forecast: One more day, then the crash

Quantcast

Depending on whether you are an optimist or pessimist, skies will be either partly sunny or mostly cloudy, and temps will be warm through Saturday. As high pressure departs, skies will totally cloud up Saturday evening, and snow will set in early Sunday. The storm has potential to bring 2-5' north of Pueblo, with a lot of wind and cold, all day long. For these reasons, it will be a Weather Alert Day. Fair, seasonable weather is expected almost all of next week.

For The Springs...Mostly cloudy tonight, not cold, with lows in the high 30s. partly sunny Saturday, highs just above 60F. Snow, wind, and much colder Sunday. Several inches of snow seem likely.
For Pueblo...similar, with lows tonight in the lower 30s, and highs Saturday near 65F. Some snow, wind and cold Sunday. Best guess right now is at or under 3".

For the Plains...partly cloudy at night, partly sunny by day. Lows tonight in the low or mid 30s, and highs Saturday  60-65. Snow showers, wind and cold Sunday. Hard to say yet on accumulations, but up to 3" is a best bet.

For Woodland Park through Monument...Mostly cloudy through Saturday. Lows tonight in the low 30s, highs Saturday 55-60. Snow Saturday night towards midnight, through much of Sunday. Best chance for accumulating snow is here. Perhaps 3-6"

