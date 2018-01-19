Television crew busted with fake bomb

Several people are facing charges for trying to sneak a fake bomb through security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Those arrested said they are members of a television crew, working on a reality show that was reportedly picked up by CNBC. CNN is reporting that none of them had media credentials and NBC 4 New York reported that the crew members are not direct employees of the cable network.

The fake device was found in a carry-on bag at the airport on Thursday. Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the device and pulled the crew aside. It's unclear how many people were involved, CNN is reporting nine while NBC 4 is saying seven.

They were all arrested at the airport on multiple charges and could reportedly face thousands of dollars in fines. They have all been reportedly released pending a court appearance.