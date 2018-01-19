Quantcast

Television crew busted with fake bomb

Port Authority released this photo of a fake bomb intercepted by officers at Newark Liberty International Airport. Port Authority released this photo of a fake bomb intercepted by officers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Several people are facing charges for trying to sneak a fake bomb through security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Those arrested said they are members of a television crew, working on a reality show that was reportedly picked up by CNBC. CNN is reporting that none of them had media credentials and NBC 4 New York reported that the crew members are not direct employees of the cable network.

The fake device was found in a carry-on bag at the airport on Thursday. Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the device and pulled the crew aside. It's unclear how many people were involved, CNN is reporting nine while NBC 4 is saying seven.

They were all arrested at the airport on multiple charges and could reportedly face thousands of dollars in fines. They have all been reportedly released pending a court appearance.

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

