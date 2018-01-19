Quantcast

Trump bends, but doesn't break, ways of Washington in year 1 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump bends, but doesn't break, ways of Washington in year 1

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has frequently bent Washington to his will.
  
He's shattered long-standing norms that have governed the capital and plunged politics to a new level of corrosiveness. And he's wielding his executive power to start rolling back his predecessor's policies on the environment, education and America's role around the world.
  
But at times, Trump's Washington can also look strikingly similar to the era before presidential directives were delivered by tweet.
  
Hyper partisanship and legislative gridlock still reign. Many of the same issues that bedeviled previous presidents now sit unresolved on Trump's desk, including North Korea's nuclear threats and the fate of millions of people living in the U.S. illegally.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Developer built homes in danger of flooding; Town leaders "unsure" what happened

    Developer built homes in danger of flooding; Town leaders "unsure" what happened

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-01-19 06:13:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

  • What to expect from a government shutdown

    What to expect from a government shutdown

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-19 22:51:51 GMT

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

  • Sheriff releases report on mass shooting in Las Vegas

    Sheriff releases report on mass shooting in Las Vegas

    Friday, January 19 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-01-19 20:31:55 GMT
    The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?