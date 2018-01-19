Trump bends, but doesn't break, ways of Washington in year 1

In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has frequently bent Washington to his will.



He's shattered long-standing norms that have governed the capital and plunged politics to a new level of corrosiveness. And he's wielding his executive power to start rolling back his predecessor's policies on the environment, education and America's role around the world.



But at times, Trump's Washington can also look strikingly similar to the era before presidential directives were delivered by tweet.



Hyper partisanship and legislative gridlock still reign. Many of the same issues that bedeviled previous presidents now sit unresolved on Trump's desk, including North Korea's nuclear threats and the fate of millions of people living in the U.S. illegally.