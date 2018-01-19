Fountain Creek erosion forces relocation

For some folks living in a mobile home park along Fountain Creek, moving day is coming.

Some residents' homes in the Riverside Mobile Home Park are sitting just a few feet away from Fountain Creek, and they may soon be in the creek.

During the 2013 floods, the banks were washed out so bad that the property is eroding, and experts say those living there will soon be in danger.

The El Paso County Commissioners have now agreed to buy the property from the owner and assist in relocation efforts for residents.

There are two federal block grants, or disaster recovery grants, that fund about five million dollars of the project to repurpose the area. 1.3 million of the grant will go to buy the property from the owner, and the rest will go to help relocate residents.

El Paso county spokesperson Dave Rose said that the property will be turned into an open space, "that doesn't put anyone in a public safety situation."

According to the agreement, all residents must be out by the end of September. Work on the open space is set to begin immediately after residents move out.