Several Women's Marches held this weekend

COLORADO -

There will be women's marches in three cities along the Front Range this weekend.

On Saturday, January 20 there will be a march in Denver as well as in Pueblo.

Here is the information for the march in Pueblo:

  • 215 W. 10th St.
  • in front of the old courthouse
  • 12:00 p.m.

Here is the information for the Denver march:

  • 520 W. Colfax Ave.
  • Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse
  • 9:00 a.m.

Colorado Springs will hold a march on Sunday, January 21. Here is the information for the march:

  • Starts in Acacia Park
  • 2:00 p.m.
  • speakers will start at 2:30 p.m.
  • march to City Hall (107 N. Nevada Ave.) register to vote and other activists 
    Friday, January 19 2018

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    Friday, January 19 2018

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    Friday, January 19 2018
    The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.The Clark Co Sheriff's Office released photos of this inside of Stephen Paddock's Hotel room.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

