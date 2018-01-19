Quantcast

'Massive crash' on I-25 causes closures near Castle Rock

Written By Tyler Dumas
CASTLE ROCK -

Around 8:30 Friday morning, a "massive crash" on northbound I-25 caused closures near Happy Canyon.

CSP Castle Rock reported that the crash involved six vehicles, one of which was a semi truck. The department said that initial reports would indicate that a northbound vehicle drifted toward the right shoulder where the semi was parked. They said the vehicle collided with the semi and caused a chain reaction of wrecks.

The accident caused total and then various lane closures for at least an hour.

The South Metro Fire and Rescue reported that two people were injured in the wreck. They have been transported to the hospital.

All lanes of northbound I-25 have been reopened.

    News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete.  A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.  

    In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.

    Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

