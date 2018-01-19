'Massive crash' on I-25 causes closures near Castle Rock

Around 8:30 Friday morning, a "massive crash" on northbound I-25 caused closures near Happy Canyon.

CSP Castle Rock reported that the crash involved six vehicles, one of which was a semi truck. The department said that initial reports would indicate that a northbound vehicle drifted toward the right shoulder where the semi was parked. They said the vehicle collided with the semi and caused a chain reaction of wrecks.

The accident caused total and then various lane closures for at least an hour.

The South Metro Fire and Rescue reported that two people were injured in the wreck. They have been transported to the hospital.

All lanes of northbound I-25 have been reopened.

Massive crash N/B I25 involves 6 vehicles including a semi. Traffic being diverted at the new Meadows Pkway exit. Drivers will have to take H85 or a back route over to H83 to avoid the interstate for now. At least one injury. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

Images from N/B I25 between Founders and Happy Canyon. pic.twitter.com/yRW03pvmcJ — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

Update for I-25: 2 injured people have been transported to the hospital. Crews will be on scene assisting with clean up for a while. pic.twitter.com/RnQNz2GaEP — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 19, 2018