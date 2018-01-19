Delta wants to know if your dog can behave before it flies

Delta Air Lines says for safety reasons it will require owners to provide more information before their animal can fly in the passenger cabin, including an assurance that it's trained to behave itself.
The airline says complaints about animals biting or peeing and pooping have nearly doubled since 2016.
Starting March 1, Delta will require owners to show proof of their animal's health or vaccinations at least 48 hours before a flight.
Owners of psychiatric service animals and so-called emotional-support animals will need to sign a statement vouching that their animal can behave. But owners will be on the honor system - they won't have to show, for example, that their dog graduated from obedience school.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.