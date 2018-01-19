Police searching for 3 suspects after shots fired overnight

Around 2 a.m. Thursday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of N. Academy Blvd. on a report of shots fired in the parking lot.
They said the ensuing investigation revealed that three male suspects were contacted by a security guard as they argued with several other individuals.
Police said that two of the suspects pulled handguns and waived them around. One suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the security guards.
According to police, the suspects fled the area after one of them fired two to three shots from inside their vehicle. No one was hit by the gun fire.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a blue sedan. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
