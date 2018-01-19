Police searching for 3 suspects after shots fired overnight

Around 2 a.m. Thursday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of N. Academy Blvd. on a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

They said the ensuing investigation revealed that three male suspects were contacted by a security guard as they argued with several other individuals.

Police said that two of the suspects pulled handguns and waived them around. One suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the security guards.

According to police, the suspects fled the area after one of them fired two to three shots from inside their vehicle. No one was hit by the gun fire.

The suspects' vehicle was described as a blue sedan. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.