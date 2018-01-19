Overnight armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

Quantcast

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Thursday night, Colorado Springs Police responded to an armed robbery call in the 2500 block of Blazek Loop.

Police said that the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her parked car.

The thieves made off with the victim's wallet, car keys, and credit cards. They were reportedly seen leaving the area in a light blue pick-up truck.

The Police Department said they searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

