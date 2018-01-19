National Western Stock Show approaching final weekend

The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in Denver.

It's one of the world's largest stock shows, and it's not too late to take the family. The show is approaching it's final weekend in Denver, ending this Sunday, Jan. 21.

This weekend you can catch rodeo performances, horse shows, and livestock competitions. There are also endless booths at the trade show, where you can find everything from cowboy boots to handmade jewelry.

There's a packed schedule of events this weekend, with stock shows, dog shows, rodeos, and cowboy church on Sunday morning. The events culminate with the US Bank Pro Rodeo Finals at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Western Stock Show was established in 1906, and is one of Colorado's preeminent tourist destinations. The event runs for 16 days every January, and attracts over 650,000 visitors a year.