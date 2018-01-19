National Western Stock Show approaching final weekend

The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in Denver.
It's one of the world's largest stock shows, and it's not too late to take the family. The show is approaching it's final weekend in Denver, ending this Sunday, Jan. 21.
This weekend you can catch rodeo performances, horse shows, and livestock competitions. There are also endless booths at the trade show, where you can find everything from cowboy boots to handmade jewelry.
There's a packed schedule of events this weekend, with stock shows, dog shows, rodeos, and cowboy church on Sunday morning. The events culminate with the US Bank Pro Rodeo Finals at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The National Western Stock Show was established in 1906, and is one of Colorado's preeminent tourist destinations. The event runs for 16 days every January, and attracts over 650,000 visitors a year.
We're live at the National Western Stock show with some pretty cute friends this morning. ?? Tune in to News 5 Today for a preview of the fun. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/rZ3RhMXTib— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 19, 2018
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
