Friday Morning Weather; Near Record Highs today

High Pressure slowly eases off to our east, but before it does, it pumps in very mild air for 2 more days. In fact, today near record breaking. Breezes will pick up this afternoon and especially Saturday, as the squeeze is put on us from departing high pressure and incoming low pressure. By Saturday evening, the next storm rolls in with clouds. And by Sunday morning, temps will never recover from overnight lows and snow and wind will set in for much of the day, especially north of Pueblo.
For the Springs...partly sunny today and tomorrow, highs today near 70, and tomorrow in the low 60s
For Pueblo...Partly sunny and above 70 this afternoon, near 65 tomorrow
For the Plains...Partly sunny and warm both days, 70 today, 65 or so Saturday
For Woodland Park...Again, partly sunny and 55-60 today, near 55 tomorrow
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
