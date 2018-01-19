Friday Morning Weather; Near Record Highs today

High Pressure slowly eases off to our east, but before it does, it pumps in very mild air for 2 more days. In fact, today near record breaking. Breezes will pick up this afternoon and especially Saturday, as the squeeze is put on us from departing high pressure and incoming low pressure. By Saturday evening, the next storm rolls in with clouds. And by Sunday morning, temps will never recover from overnight lows and snow and wind will set in for much of the day, especially north of Pueblo.

For the Springs...partly sunny today and tomorrow, highs today near 70, and tomorrow in the low 60s

For Pueblo...Partly sunny and above 70 this afternoon, near 65 tomorrow

For the Plains...Partly sunny and warm both days, 70 today, 65 or so Saturday

For Woodland Park...Again, partly sunny and 55-60 today, near 55 tomorrow