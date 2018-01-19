In-depth: Colorado programs that protect home-schooled students

Police say they found some children shackled to their beds, malnourished, had cognitive impairment and lacked basic knowledge of life in Perris, California over the weekend.

A 17-year-old was able to escape the home and call police who later rescued her 12 siblings, between the ages of 2 and 29, from their home.

This, as the father had permission from the state to operate the home as a private school called the "Sandcastle Day School."

Looking into the safety of children in Colorado, there's a big difference between the private school and home school requirements across the state.

While sources at the Colorado Department of Education say creating a private school out of your own home is essentially unheard of in our state, News 5 looked into what it would take to establish one and does it ensure the safety of the children.

To start a private school in your own home in Colorado, you don't have to register with the Department of Education but you must register as a small business with the Secretary of State's office first while meeting certain health codes, building codes, fire safety standards and zoning requirements.

On the flip side, if a parent chooses to home school their child, they are required to file a letter of intent with their local school district.

"I know that I'm going to have some accountability and that I cannot go down the road that the folks in California went down," Don Begier, Principal of District 20's Home School Academy said.

Begier is the Principal of the Home School Academy based out of the Academy School District 20 Administration building.

"I think that is the magic, if you will, of a program like ours because we are a bridge between the parents that have chosen to be the primary educator," he said.

It's programs like his, which see home-schooled students for enrichment courses once a week that have built in mandatory reporters for their children's safety.

"I think that what we really have, what I see, our students are very strong," he said.

His 504 students make up almost 30 percent of the 1752 students going through home school in El Paso County this year alone.

For these students, on the odd numbered years, beginning in 3rd grade up to 11th grade, they are still required to take a state test or be evaluated by an educational expert to demonstrate growth. If they can't demonstrate progress, it's up to their school district to step in and take action.

"I really believe that, even the academic check in that parents do on the odd years starting in the third grade, those can be indicators of other concerns that allow us as people to support those children," he said.

If parents establish a private or home school situation in Colorado, they must also follow certain curriculum and attendance requirements.

For home-schooled children, parents are required to keep their own set of records for grades, tests and immunizations.

For more information on the laws behind establishing a private school in Colorado, click here.

For information on the requirements for home schools in Colorado, click here.