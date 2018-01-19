New HHS division to oversee, protect religious and moral objections to medical procedures

A new civil rights division in the Health and Human Services Department will up enforcement on protection for health-care workers--who refuse services or procedures, for religious and moral reasons.

The announcement coming from the Trump Administration Thursday, being both celebrated and criticized by local Colorado Springs groups.

To those who support this new division, it's pretty cut and dry.

"The physicians and nurses who might be forced to perform an abortion against their will--the only relief they have under federal law is to ask HHS to stop it or prevent it," said Judicial Analyst Bruce Hausknecht, with Focus on the Family.

If you go onto HHS's new Conscious and Religious Freedom website, it talks about types of procedures that may come under federal scrutiny--like abortion and assisted suicide.

But critics are taking the biggest issue with what's not specifically listed on that website, what they're referring to as "grey area."

"If you're really concerned about abortion, address that to the point. Don't leave room for interpretation because that's the most dangerous part," said Springs Equality President Flora Vinson.

"It could affect any religion if another religion doesn't agree with who you are or what you stand for. So it opens the door to a lot of discrimination," added Nic Grzecka, current president of Colorado Springs PrideFest.

Hausknecht says this isn't about rejecting people people--it's about rejecting procedures.

"I have no reason to believe doctors will be turning away people just because of who they are," he told News5.

But according to 2017 survey by the Center For American Progress, almost 1/3 of transgender people who'd attempted to see a doctor or health provider in the past year said they were denied service because of their perceived gender identity.

"There will be somebody who will not save somebody because they're transgender," Grzecka.

"And that's a scary moment. You can't pick up and go to a different provider when you're in a life or death situation," he added.

ACLU also released a statement to News5 Thursday saying:

"The Trump administration’s new so-called “conscience and religious freedom” division in Health and Human Services threatens serious harm to the health and well-being of millions of Americans. Denying patients health care is not liberty. Choosing your patients based on their gender or gender expression is not freedom. Medical standards, not religious belief, should guide medical care."

The Trump administration maintains these federal guidelines were already in place, saying the only thing that will change is the enforcement.