Pueblo County agencies pay for Narcan in annual budgets

First responders in Pueblo County treated patients with the overdose drug Narcan nearly once a day in 2017.

The drug can also be used to treat a patient suffering cardiac arrest. It was used 348 times between a handful of agencies.

With so many uses, News 5 was curious to learn who agencies buy the drug from and how it’s paid for.

American Medical Response (AMR) and the Pueblo Fire Department, which were responsible for the majority of 2017 Narcan use. News 5 learned both agencies account for the drug in their annual budgets, but they track the drug’s usage in different ways.

AMR, the contracted ambulance service provider for Pueblo County, used the drug on patients 187 times last year. That does not equate to 187 patients, though, as the dose varies depending on the medical situation.

The provider pays McKesson $38 a dose.

Meanwhile, the Pueblo Fire Department treated 125 patients with Narcan in 2017. It purchases the drug from a trio of vendors, and made its last purchase at $35 a dose.

Either way, the expense is covered.

“The EMS budget for the Pueblo Fire Department includes any of our main line drugs like this, Narcan, cardiac drugs, epinephrine, those type of drugs. That is one of our line items in our total EMS budget,” said Woody Percival, administrative captain with the Pueblo Fire Department.

News 5 also went to Walgreens, which began selling the drug over-the-counter in October following President Trump’s opioid epidemic declaration.

A pharmacist said a 2 mg dose is priced at $39.99 without insurance, but he said most insurance companies cover that with the co-pay.

To those surprised by the number of Narcan uses, authorities said that number is just a slight increase from 2016.