Prison set to reopen in Walsenburg

A private prison that has been closed since 2010 is set to reopen and house up to 250 low-risk prisons from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Pending approval from the state legislature, the state will lease the beds from the company that owns the prison.

For Fred Rodriguez, who's a business owner in Walsenburg, he said it's a good thing for the local economy.

"I think its going to help the whole city and county," Rodriguez said. "Even if they're here temporarily, it might give the county commissioners and city council incentive to do something to keep them here"

The Department of Corrections told News 5 it is expecting an increase in the inmate population, creating a need for more beds.

Colorado lawmakers earmarked $10 million to open and operate a temporary prison. The joint budget committee is set to look at the proposal next week.

The prison could reopen as soon as May.