New year, new permit for rock climbers

Building in popularity by the day, rock climbing is taking over the sports scene in Colorado Springs.

"To get rocks of this quality, this magnitude, this awe inspiring, you usually have to go on a couple hour hike," said Manitou Springs climber, Kevin Dlugos.

At Garden of the Gods, a short five minute walk puts you in the middle of these natural wonders and that right there is the problem. Anybody could start climbing without giving it any thought, but before you do, consider what you need before going.

"People just are not aware, they don't realize they have to have a permit, it is required for any city property," said Colorado Springs Parks Operations Administrator, Bret Tennis

Each year, climbing in Colorado Springs requires a fresh permit outlining the rules and regulations to keep you safe while up on the rocks. A small inconvenience that experienced climbers say is well worth it in the long run.

"The tourists that see us think, hey that's a great idea. there's a lot of rocks out here where it's pretty easy to get up, but without a rope and without the proper equipment, getting down is a totally different story," said Colorado Springs climber, Ryan Ford.

"The more strict they can be on the front end the less possibility for bad things to happen to people on the back end," said Dlugos.

So take it from Kevin and Ryan, get a permit and get educated in no time at all.

"It takes less than five minutes, you just go to the website, Colorado Springs government website just click on the rock climbing permit link. Just a couple quick questions then click the submit button and it's right there in your email," said Ford.

The link is https://parks.coloradosprings.gov/parks-recreation-and-cultural-services/webform/rock-climbing-permit and you must get a new permit if you have not done so in 2018.