Deputies bust inmates smuggling drug into jail

CROWLEY COUNTY -

Deputies in Crowley County broke up a jail smuggling scheme involving inmates.

Deputies said a tip from Otero County lead them to focus on 26-year-old Lisa Marie Aragon and 26-year-old Joseph Wade Lindt. Both were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary and several drug charges.

The pair was arrested and charged on Wednesday. More details about the incident are not available at this time. 

