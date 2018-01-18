Bitcoin value plummets, Dow up: financial planner and investor react

It's been a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin and the Dow this week: the Dow hitting new record highs and Bitcoin taking a nose dive from its all-time high.

Colorado Springs Certified Financial Planner Craig Carnick's advice is to recognize Bitcoin as a speculation tool, not an investment tool.

For Bitcoin investors like Elizabeth Hautman, the price drop has left her feeling optimistic and she's looking at it as a new opportunity.

Hautman said, "It's not fun. Nobody likes to see stuff go down, but it's an opportunity to buy."

It was no surprise to Hautman when Bitcoin's value dropped from nearly $20,000 to $10,000 this week.

"It was time for it to pull back so it did."

As Hautman says, it means everything is on sale.

"That's what it means for me. There is a ton of opportunity. It is not too late and pullbacks like this give people an opportunity to get in with $1, with $20, with $1,000...I believe that it will do great things this year so I wasn't in a position that I wanted to sell my coin."

However, Hautman says investing in Bitcoin is not for the faint of heart.

"You put in what you're willing to lose, but you're also putting in based on what you've learned."

In response to Bitcoin's price drop, Carnick said, "A number of countries now are very concerned about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...to invest in something that very large forces are trying to control, I think that's a very dangerous proposition."

While Bitcoin's value recovers, the Dow sits at the 26,000 mark.

Carnick said, "For most individuals who are investing in a company 401k plan it means that they've seen the values of their accounts go up."

With that, Carnick says the desire to invest could get pretty strong.

"People may say yeah, the stock market's gone up. I want to participate in the Bitcoin rise too."

However, in all the excitement, Carnick's caution is to keep priorities straight.

While Bitcoin's price is taking a hit, it's safe to say the craze continues even in Colorado Springs. Hautman says dozens of investors meet weekly to discuss cryptocurrency and techniques for trading.

For more information on how exactly Bitcoin works click here.

