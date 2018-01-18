Government shutdown would hurt Springs economy

The Colorado Springs economy could take a hit if Congress can't reach a budget deal preventing a government shutdown. The Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation reports that the gross metropolitan product of the Pikes Peak Region is around $27 billion per year and military and defense-related industries make up $12 billion of that activity.

President and CEO Dirk Draper said a worst case scenario would be a ripple effect through the local defense industry brought on by a prolonged government closure.

"The military and the private sector that supports our military represent almost 50 percent of our local economy," Draper said. "So, that is a big deal for us and part of the reason we're watching this situation so carefully."

He remains hopeful that a last-minute deal will be reached and took comfort in news reports that White House remains confident that a deal will happen.

President Donald Trump told reporters today, "the group that loses big would be the military and we're never letting our military lose at any point."

Uniformed military personnel were not affected during previous shutdowns, but non-mission critical civilians were the first to be told to stay home.

Commanders at North American Aerospace Defense Command and at U.S. Northern Command remained hopeful Thursday that Congress could avoid a lapse in funding, but said in a statement to News 5 that they were taking precautions just in case.

Around 600 civilian employees work at the two commands located on Peterson Air Force base. At Schriever Air Force Base, some 4,850 of the roughly 8,000 employees are civilians.

Commanders at Fort Carson also expressed optimism that Congress would avoid a shutdown. They too are taking steps to prepare for a disruption in funding

"A limited number of pre-designated personnel will continue operations; the rest will maintain close contact with their supervisors for specific up-to-date instructions," wrote Brandy Gill, Affairs Chief of Media Relations at the Mountain Post.

Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner cast opposing votes during a previous continuing resolution vote in December. Gardner supported and Bennet opposed the temporary funding measure which did not include protections for illegal immigrants brought to the US as children.

Draper said he has kept in contact with Colorados' Congressional delegation during this debate.

"They're aware of our concerns, and we're in close enough contact with them that they're aware of the importance of the military in our community, both of our Senators and our Congressman are very aware of the importance of it and the impact it would have on our community, trust me on that."