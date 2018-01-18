$40 parking fee blamed for drop in revenue for Barr Trail maintenance

Managing the popularity of The Incline and Barr trail is proving difficult. In some instances, attempts to resolve one issue lead to another problem. One of the latest is the Barr Trail Parking lot fee increase to $40. It is up, but the result is revenue down. "Unfortunately what's happened is now nobody uses the Barr Trail parking lot because it's $40,” said Manitou Springs Mayor, Ken Jaray.

In addition the city has directed more of the budget toward the free shuttle that transports people to the popular hiking spots. It is now a year round service.

Ordinance designates funding from the parking for operating expenses related to The Incline and Barr trail. With less money, the amount going to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) which does maintenance work on Barr Trail, has been cut. "We just found out that our 2018 funding from that same pot is about $16 thousand, so about 60% less than funding levels in 2013," said RMFI, Executive Director, Jennifer Peterson. The budget was closer to $35 thousand In years past.

Funding for maintenance of Barr Trail is something all sides say needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. "If we address it now, it'll be a lot easier than addressing the deferred maintenance over five of ten years," said Jaray. Hundreds of thousands of people using it through the year, take a major toll on the highly erosive soil at the base of Pikes Peak. "You will get to a point where conditions become so bad that then funding repairs becomes almost exorbitant,” said Peterson.

The mayor says this is not just a Manitou Springs issue. He plans on bringing city leaders from Colorado Springs and other community and environmental groups to the table to look for solutions.