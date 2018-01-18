$40 parking fee blamed for drop in revenue for Barr Trail maintenance

News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
