Monarch Mountain offering free lift tickets in exchange for donations

Monarch Mountain is offering free skiing for anyone who donates a canned good or provides a cash donation to benefit local charities.

Monarch said the donation will be good for free skiing on Monday or any other day in the 2017-18 season.

Food will be donated to the Salida Grainery and cash donations will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County.

As of Thursday, Monarch has a 36 inch base with 52 trails open. More snow is in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.