Reward for information offered in teen homicide

A reward for information is now being offered in a homicide investigation in the town of Bailey.

The Park County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are now offering $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the homicide of Maggie Long.

The body of the 17-year-old was found in her burned home December 1, 2017. At first, family and friends thought Long was a missing person. Authorities reported finding her body the week after the fire.

Investigators have asked anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious near the home on County Road 43 to call the dedicated tip line (303) 239-4243.