Suspect wanted in robbery of at-risk adult

Jawaan Hagins
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are looking for Jawaan Hagins as a suspect in a robbery from an at-risk adult.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

If you know where Hagins is call the Colorado Springs Police department at (719) 444-7000.

