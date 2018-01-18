Police investigating overnight armed robbery at convenience store

Colorado Springs Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a convenience store near the MLK Bypass and Circle Drive early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a man came into the store in the 2800 block of E. Fountain Blvd., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect was described as a 5'8 white man, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hat, dark colored sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Police said they searched neighborhoods around the store after the robbery, but couldn't find him.

No one was hurt.