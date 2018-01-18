Robbery suspect arrested after crash

Colorado Springs Police were able to arrest an armed robbery suspect on Wednesday night, causing a crash on Academy Blvd.

It all started just after 7:00 p.m. with a hold up at a business in the 3300 block of E. Fountain Blvd. The suspect took off in a white Dodge truck and his description matched one is several armed robberies throughout the city recently.

At 10:10 p.m. a patrol officer spotted the vehicle near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. That officer followed the truck until more officers were able to help with the traffic stop. Police said once they turned on their lights the driver hit the gas touching off a chase.

Officers were able to successfully perform a pit maneuver at the intersection of Academy and Chelton, causing the vehicle to crash.

A man and woman ran from the wreck. Both were quickly taken into custody without incident. Julian Benito Archuleta was arrested for aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.