Pueblo Police searching for robbery suspects

Pueblo police are asking for the public's help tracking down a pair of robbery suspects. The robberies happened on Tuesday night.

The first at 7:34 p.m. happened at Prairie Liquor. Police said both men had guns and got away with cash. Minutes later, the same suspects robbed the Valero gas station in the 600 block of Highway 50 West.

The first suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic man around 6 feet tall and thin. At the time of the hold ups he was wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt, greyish Converse shoes and a black ski mask.

The second man was described as 5'7" to 5'10", with a medium build. He wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket with a hood, green Nike shoes with orange laces and a Halloween style skeleton mask.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

If you know anything, police ask that you submit a tip. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).