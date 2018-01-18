5 dead in helicopter crash near Raton, New Mexico

Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.

Roy Bennett of Zimbabwe, his wife, Heather, pilot Jamie Coleman Dodd of Trinidad, Colorado, co-pilot Paul Cobb of Conroe, Texas, and Charles Burnett III were killed in the crash. A 6th person survived with serious injuries and was able to call 911.

The wreckage of the helicopter was engulfed in flames by the time rescue personnel arrived.

According to the Associated Press, the lone survivor is 39-year-old Andra Cobb, the longtime partner of Charles Burnett III, a wealthy Houston-based businessman. Cobb's father was the co-pilot on the flight.

The group was on the way to Burnett's mountainous Emery Gap Ranch.

Bennett was a key Zimbabwean opposition leader. Obert Gutu, spokesman for the MDC-T opposition party, said the loss of Bennett, a white man who spoke fluent Shona and drew the wrath of former President Robert Mugabe, was tragic.

(AP FILE PHOTO: Roy Bennet, among 5 killed in helicopter crash in Raton, New Mexico.)