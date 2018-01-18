Governor orders flags lowered for fallen soldier

Flags across Colorado will be at half-staff statewide on all public buildings on Monday, Jan. 22 in honor of Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin.

The 34 year-old died in the line of duty on New Year's Day from a firefight while on patrol in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Golin was assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson.

Golin was originally from Fort Lee, New Jersey and joined the Army in January 2005. He deployed four times, once to Iraq and three times to Afghanistan during his 12 years in the military. He was a special forces weapons sergeant who arrived at Fort Carson in December 2014.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. 1st Class Golin. We are proud of his service and sacrifice, as well as that of his family. We will honor his memory and support his family during this trying time," said the commander of 10th SFG (A), Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson.

Golin is survived by his parents and daughter.