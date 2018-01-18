Thursday Evening Weather; Near record highs Friday

Bright, warm days, and quiet nights, through Saturday. No real rain or snow chance until early Sunday. But near record highs expected tomorrow. (The current record for Friday for the Springs, is 70F. And for Pueblo, it is 75F.)
The Springs, Fair and quiet tonight, light wind, and lows near 32F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 70F.
For Pueblo, Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.
The Plains, Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with highs around 72F.
Woodland Park,Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 26F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with highs 55-60F.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
