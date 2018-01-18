Thursday Evening Weather; Near record highs Friday

Quantcast

Bright, warm days, and quiet nights, through Saturday. No real rain or snow chance until early Sunday. But near record highs expected tomorrow. (The current record for Friday for the Springs, is 70F. And for Pueblo, it is 75F.)

The Springs, Fair and quiet tonight, light wind, and lows near 32F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 70F.

For Pueblo, Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.

The Plains, Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with highs around 72F.

Woodland Park,Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 26F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with highs 55-60F.

