Colorado Springs residents asked how to draw visitors

The city of Colorado Springs is working to develop a comprehensive plan to draw more visitors and attention to the city.

The Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking those who live here to take an online survey to help city leaders determine the best way to improve the overall visitor experience.

The survey is part of a larger plan to help draw economic opportunities that extend beyond tourists and into the business world, reported the CVB.

In a news release, CVB president & chief executive officer, Doug Price, said the project seeks to answer a variety of questions including; "How will we share the Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak region story? What will visitors and residents experience? How can we all work together for a better future and to let the world know we are Olympic City USA?" Price encourages all citizens to let their voice be heard through the survey and stresses, "now is the time for all facets of the community to come together to chart the course for the next 10 years."

The project is being conducted by InterVISRAS and will also include the use of focus groups, one-on-one interviews and workshops. The results are expected to be released in June.

Take the survey here.