El Paso County child dies from flu

Today, Jan. 18, the State of Colorado announced the first (and only) pediatric flu death this season.
El Paso County Health has confirmed that the child lived in El Paso County.
The Department of Public Health would not yet release information regarding the age of the child or where they lived, only that the child was not vaccinated.
The department said that more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, which is about double the amount of an average flu year.
They have said they believe that flu season is peaking and will continue to affect people for several more weeks.
News 5 Investigates has learned several newly built townhouses in Monument are in danger of flooding after the developer dissolved his business before the work was complete. A retaining wall was supposed to be built to control water flow and erosion, but no one from the Town of Monument enforced the site development plan it approved.
The popularity of the Manitou Incline and the Barr Trail has only increased, but revenue generated from a parking lot near the base of the trail has decreased.
If you're not a Colorado native, or even if you are, you need to know how much it costs to register your car and where that money goes.
Authorities in the New Mexico confirm 5 people were killed in a helicopter crash not far from the municipal airport in Raton, New Mexico as a group headed to a ranch in Folsom.
