El Paso County child dies from flu

Today, Jan. 18, the State of Colorado announced the first (and only) pediatric flu death this season.

El Paso County Health has confirmed that the child lived in El Paso County.

The Department of Public Health would not yet release information regarding the age of the child or where they lived, only that the child was not vaccinated.

The department said that more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, which is about double the amount of an average flu year.

They have said they believe that flu season is peaking and will continue to affect people for several more weeks.