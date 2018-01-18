Quantcast

Shutdown fears grow - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Shutdown fears grow

Posted: Updated:
NBC NEWS -

Frustration is setting in on Capitol Hill as lawmakers continue to negotiate a new spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

The budget is being held up up by differences over DACA, the Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

Republicans say they're working to settle differences between their own party members, as well as President Trump.

"As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2DrSF88

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?