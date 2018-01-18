Shutdown fears grow

Frustration is setting in on Capitol Hill as lawmakers continue to negotiate a new spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.



The budget is being held up up by differences over DACA, the Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.



Republicans say they're working to settle differences between their own party members, as well as President Trump.



"As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



