Shutdown fears grow

Frustration is setting in on Capitol Hill as lawmakers continue to negotiate a new spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.
The budget is being held up up by differences over DACA, the Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.
Republicans say they're working to settle differences between their own party members, as well as President Trump.
"As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
A fire station may be the last place you would expect to see a few police cars parked, but those in the fire service say the door is always open to local law enforcement around Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
