Trump protecting medical providers who oppose abortion

Moving to solidify its standing with social conservatives, the Trump administration is creating an office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.
The announcement Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services drew immediate criticism from Democrats who said it could undermine the rights of women, gays and transgender people.
The new division will be part of the HHS Office of Civil Rights, which enforces federal anti-discrimination and privacy laws. The administration said it will focus on enforcing conscience and religious protections already part of federal law. No new efforts to expand such protections were announced.
"President Trump promised the American people that his administration would vigorously uphold the rights of conscience and religious freedom," acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan said in a statement. "That promise is being kept today."
Roger Severino, director of the HHS civil rights office, said that during the Obama era, 10 complaints were filed involving religious and conscience rights. Since Donald Trump won the White House, the office has received 34 complaints.
Religious and social conservatives are a core constituency for the Trump administration. Trump will address via satellite Friday's annual anti-abortion march in Washington.
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington was quick to criticize the administration's decision to create the new office.
"This would be yet another attempt to let ideology dictate who is able to get the care they need," Murray said in a statement. "Any approach that would deny or delay health care to someone and jeopardize their wellbeing for ideological reasons is unacceptable."
Monday marks the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
A fire station may be the last place you would expect to see a few police cars parked, but those in the fire service say the door is always open to local law enforcement around Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
