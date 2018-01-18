US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant

The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg.
The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.
He says there is no current danger to the public. Papenfuse says the suspect was critically wounded by officers.
He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
A fire station may be the last place you would expect to see a few police cars parked, but those in the fire service say the door is always open to local law enforcement around Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
