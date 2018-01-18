Quantcast

US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -

The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.
  
Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg.
  
The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.
  
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.
  
He says there is no current danger to the public. Papenfuse says the suspect was critically wounded by officers.
  
He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference

