Helicopter with 6 aboard crashes in northern New Mexico

Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in rural northern New Mexico near the state line with Colorado.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was carrying six people when it crashed Wednesday evening in mountains about 15 miles east of the small city of Raton, but there's no immediate word of any injuries.
The New Mexico State Police said several hours after the crash that "response and rescue attempts" were ongoing but slow, and the agency did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for updated information.
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the agency did not have information about the ownership of the helicopter or its departure point or destination.
Raton is 175 miles northeast of Albuquerque.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
A fire station may be the last place you would expect to see a few police cars parked, but those in the fire service say the door is always open to local law enforcement around Colorado Springs.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
