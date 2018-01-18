Lawsuit against former El Paso County Sheriff dismissed

Quantcast

Written By Tyler Dumas
EL PASO COUNTY -

A federal lawsuit against former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa and former Undersheriff Paula Presley will now not move forward.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit filed by five deputies who claim they were retaliated against for speaking out about wrong-doings by the Sheriff.

This ruling is a reversal of a lower court's decision.

This action comes as Maketa is preparing for a second criminal trial next week on felony extortion charges. These charges stem from a trial last July which resulted in a hung jury. 

