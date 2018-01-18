Lawsuit against former El Paso County Sheriff dismissed

A federal lawsuit against former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa and former Undersheriff Paula Presley will now not move forward.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit filed by five deputies who claim they were retaliated against for speaking out about wrong-doings by the Sheriff.
This ruling is a reversal of a lower court's decision.
This action comes as Maketa is preparing for a second criminal trial next week on felony extortion charges. These charges stem from a trial last July which resulted in a hung jury.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.
