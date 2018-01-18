Want to learn to ski? Do it indoors!

With the Winter Olympics right around the corner, you too can learn how to take on the slopes like a pro; and you can do it without even leaving Colorado Springs.
Ski Maxx is an indoor facility where you can learn to ski and snowboard inside.
Ski Maxx's facility features a machine that allows you to learn the ins and outs of the slopes, while giving you the most realistic feeling of being on the mountain. For experienced boarders, the machine can help you stay fit year round. One hour on the machine is equal to a full day of skiing.
The machine also feature a large screen ski video above you, so you will feel just like your running down the mountain.
For information on pricing or to schedule a lesson check out their website or give them a call at (719) 900-7575.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.
