Want to learn to ski? Do it indoors!

With the Winter Olympics right around the corner, you too can learn how to take on the slopes like a pro; and you can do it without even leaving Colorado Springs.

Ski Maxx is an indoor facility where you can learn to ski and snowboard inside.

Ski Maxx's facility features a machine that allows you to learn the ins and outs of the slopes, while giving you the most realistic feeling of being on the mountain. For experienced boarders, the machine can help you stay fit year round. One hour on the machine is equal to a full day of skiing.

The machine also feature a large screen ski video above you, so you will feel just like your running down the mountain.

For information on pricing or to schedule a lesson check out their website or give them a call at (719) 900-7575.