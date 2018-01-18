Two accused of multiple robberies arrested overnight

New overnight, two people accused of multiple robberies across Colorado Springs are in custody this morning.
Police said that around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, a male suspect entered a business in the 3300 block of E. Fountain Blvd, pulled a hand gun and demanded cash. He then left the area with an undetermined amount of cash.
Around 10 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was spotted and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle then attempted to flee, and officers performed a pit maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash near the intersection of Academy Blvd. and Chelton Road.
The male suspect, as well as a female passenger attempted to run on foot. Both were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. No one was injured in the incident.
Police said that 33-year-old Julian Benito Archuleta was arrested for four counts of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.