Two accused of multiple robberies arrested overnight

New overnight, two people accused of multiple robberies across Colorado Springs are in custody this morning.

Police said that around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, a male suspect entered a business in the 3300 block of E. Fountain Blvd, pulled a hand gun and demanded cash. He then left the area with an undetermined amount of cash.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was spotted and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle then attempted to flee, and officers performed a pit maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash near the intersection of Academy Blvd. and Chelton Road.

The male suspect, as well as a female passenger attempted to run on foot. Both were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said that 33-year-old Julian Benito Archuleta was arrested for four counts of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.