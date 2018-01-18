Thursday Morning Weather; Incredibly warm the next two days

Bright, warm days, and mostly clear, quiet nights, through Saturday. No real rain or snow chance until early Sunday. But near record highs expected tomorrow.

The Springs, sunshine today, light wind, and even warmer than yesterday, highs just above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 32F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 70F.

For Pueblo, sunny skies, light wind, and warm, highs nearing 65F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.

The Plains, sunny, warm and dry today, highs above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.

Woodland Park, sunshine and warmer here too, highs in the lower half of the 50s. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 27F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs 55-60F.