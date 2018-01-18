Thursday Morning Weather; Incredibly warm the next two days

Bright, warm days, and mostly clear, quiet nights, through Saturday. No real rain or snow chance until early Sunday. But near record highs expected tomorrow.
The Springs, sunshine today, light wind, and even warmer than yesterday, highs just above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 32F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 70F.
For Pueblo, sunny skies, light wind, and warm, highs nearing 65F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.
The Plains, sunny, warm and dry today, highs above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.
Woodland Park, sunshine and warmer here too, highs in the lower half of the 50s. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 27F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs 55-60F.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Snow in the south is rare event that often induces some panic, some accidents on the road, and in this case, social media gold.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
Authorities seized multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition following the arrest of a man accused of threatening former co-workers at a hospital in Avon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence raided three illegal marijuana grows in the Falcon area Wednesday. According to sheriff deputies, 175 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 was recovered during the raid.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.
A bill in the legislature right now is proposing a 25 cent bag fee for shoppers using plastic bags.