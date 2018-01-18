Quantcast

Thursday Morning Weather; Incredibly warm the next two days - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Thursday Morning Weather; Incredibly warm the next two days

Posted: Updated:

Bright, warm days, and mostly clear, quiet nights, through Saturday. No real rain or snow chance until early Sunday. But near record highs expected tomorrow.

The Springs, sunshine today, light wind, and even warmer than yesterday, highs just above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 32F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 70F.

For Pueblo, sunny skies, light wind, and warm, highs nearing 65F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.

The Plains, sunny, warm and dry today, highs above 60F. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 28F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs around 72F.

Woodland Park, sunshine and warmer here too, highs in the lower half of the 50s. Mostly clear tonight, lows near 27F. Partly sunny, breezy but even warmer Friday, with near record highs 55-60F.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?