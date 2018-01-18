Rockies Caravan hits Southern Colorado

Rockies Fans are already counting down to Rock-tober after visiting with some of their favorite players today.

Kyle Freeland, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman and Pat Valaika were part of the Rockies Caravan that toured Pueblo, Fort Carson and Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The four players began their day visiting with the Pueblo West High School softball and baseball teams before heading to the HUB Restaurant on Fort Carson.

"We don't get to spend a lot of time - one on one time - like this with the community, so it's always good to do that and to go and meet different people, and meet people around who are your fans," Jon Gray said. "Our fan base is bigger than I believed it to be whenever I started doing these things. You go out and you see Rockies hats everywhere and it lets you know that people are behind you and it's a good feeling.''

They paid a visit to some of the patients at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs before ending their day with an autograph session at their Dugout Store in the University Village shopping center off Nevada.

The Rockies Caravan ventures south every January but coming off a wildcard playoff appearance, emotions were higher than normal.

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training on February 13th.