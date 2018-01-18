Gardner introduces VA reform bill

Senator Cory Gardner introduced new legislation on Wednesday to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Veterans Improved Access and Care Act of 2017 is set to address hiring shortages, delayed wait times and malpractice reporting by the VA.
This comes after a scathing report from the Inspector General, which Gardner called for in the first place, that revealed secret wait lists at a number of Colorado VA facilities, including the clinic in Colorado Springs.
Gardner says the average wait time for a new patient at the Denver VA facility has now topped 42 days, which is twice the national average.
He says his legislation would also work to ensure that secret wait lists are forever extinguished.
One of the biggest changes needed, he says, is in the hiring process. If his legislation moves forward, he claims, it will make it easier to fill staffing shortages at these medical facilities.
"It would authorize the VA to establish a pilot program to expedite the hiring of doctors at facilities where there are shortages of available specialists, such as nurses or anesthesiologists," Senator Gardner said. "Furthermore, it would require the Secretary of the VA to submit a report to congress detailing a strategy to reduce the length of the VA's hiring process by half."
This VA reform bill is also seeking to expand access to veterans after the success of the "CHOICE Act" by "eliminating the 30 day, 40 mile eligibility rule and giving veterans full access to medical care regardless of their situation or location."
If it moves forward, it would also make it a law for the VA to report all major disciplinary action taken against medical providers to be reported to a national database.
