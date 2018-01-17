Tri-Lakes Monument firefighters get voter-approved $10,000 pay raise

Firefighters in the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District (TLMFPD) will enjoy a roughly $10,000 pay raise in 2018 thanks to Monument-area voters who, by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin, approved a significant property tax hike to fund improvements to the department. The $2.9 million annual boost in revenue will fund an across-the-board 25 percent pay increase for firefighters.

"For the last five years, we consistently have been 25 percent below what Front Range fire departments pay their firefighters, from Poudre Valley (Fire Protection District) up in Fort Collins all the way down to Pueblo," said TLMFPD Chief Chris Truty. "We actually saw that being an issue in our retention and recruitment," Truty said.

Significantly boosting firefighters' pay will keep many from leaving for what previously were better-paying departments, Truty said, and will help recruit new firefighters to bring total staffing to a target number of 45 by this summer.

"I've talked to our firefighters, who are ecstatic over it for a number of different reasons. Either their lifestyle or because they can put more money toward retirement or savings. A lot of personal issues it's been able to solve," Truty said.

The property tax money will also pay for upgrades and replacements of department vehicles and equipment. "This will put us a long way toward allowing us to be able to pay for those large expenses, have the money, and not have to go back to the community every time we need a new fire truck," Truty said. It will also allow the department to put money into savings for future use, which previously it had not been able to do. "I'm of the opinion that I would rather have the money in the bank and have the money working for the organization and the community rather than us paying interest and paying debt to the bank," Truty said.

The mill levy increase in Question 5A on the November 2017 ballot purported to cost property owners an extra $40 to $50 per $100,000 of assessed value of their home. The latest median value for homes in Monument was $474,700 in December 2017, according to Zillow.com, an 8.9% increase over the past year, meaning the average homeowner would pay $190 to $240 extra in annual property taxes.

"We appreciate, more than people will probably imagine, how much support they have given us," Truty said. "It's truly been heartwarming to see."