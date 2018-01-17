Sen. Gardner co-sponsored bill could save wildland firefighters' lives

Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau Chief Mark Mears remembers the circumstances surrounding the Beulah Hill Fire in 2016 — burning just 15 miles outside Pueblo.

"The winds were probably gusting 100 mph that day," Mears said. "That fire had 3 or 4 heads to it, cause it was going in all directions."

Nearly 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate as the fire spread toward neighborhoods, also posing a real challenge for firefighters.

"Every morning, they lay out where those firefighters are gonna be, but you really never know what the fire is going to do,” Mears said.

Right now, firefighters rely upon lookouts stationed at higher elevations to keep an eye out on the crews actually fighting on the front lines. But a bill proposed by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) could change that, providing firefighters more resources and safety.

The Wildfire Management Technology Advancement Act of 2017 aims to give crews access to state-of-the-art technology, including GPS trackers and unmanned aircraft systems.